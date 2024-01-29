Atletico Madrid confirm loan move for defender in exchange for €2m fee

Atletico Madrid have confirmed the loan deal for Caglar Soyuncu to join Fenerbahce, after months of speculation surrounding his future.

The Turkish defender joined Los Rojiblancos on a free from Leicester City in the summer, but has failed to make an impact under Diego Simeone. Ahead of the Euros this year, Soyuncu has decided to seek regular minutes, and will do so in his home country.

🚨🇹🇷 OFFICIAL: Çağlar Söyüncü joins Fenerbahçe on loan. pic.twitter.com/W2dVwqxZPR — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) January 29, 2024

The deal does not include an option to buy, and according to Matteo Moretto, Soyuncu will cost the Turkish giants €2m between now and the end of the season.

Çağlar Söyüncü se marcha al Fenerbahçe cedido (2M€) sin opción de compra. 🇹🇷🔒 — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) January 26, 2024

With the return to fitness of Reinildo Mandava, Simeone and Atletico probably felt they could afford to lose Soyuncu, safe in the knowledge that the Mozambique star can cover his minutes. Thus far, he has played just 212 minutes across 9 games this season, and picked up one red card. Just two of those matches were starts.