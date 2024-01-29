Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta puts out strong response to Barcelona rumours

Barcelona have been linked with numerous coaches in the last 36 hours, following the announcement of Xavi Hernandez that he would not be continuing in the position next season.

Barca Atletic manager Rafael Marquez said he would be interested in the job, much to the frustration of the Barcelona hierarchy, but otherwise every other coach asked about it has dismissed the idea. Luis Enrique, Michel Sanchez and Thiago Motta have all said they are focusing on their current jobs or words to that effect, but Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was much stronger in his response.

A story emerged on Sunday evening that Arteta was ready to leave Arsenal at the end of the season, and had told his close circle about his plans. However Arteta said he was delighted to be at Arsenal, and that he was ‘upset’ about the story, calling it complete nonsense.

The La Masia product left Barcelona early in his career to move to Real Sociedad, Paris Saint-Germain, Rangers, Everton and finally Arsenal. Arteta joined Arsenal after serving as an assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, and has a contract until 2025.