Thomas Tuchel reveals La Liga dream amid Barcelona links

The race to replace Xavi Hernandez at Barcelona has begun with Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel a possible option.

Xavi shocked the club following this weekend’s 5-3 La Liga defeat at home to Villarreal by confirming his intention to leave at the end of the season.

Despite the surprise over Xavi’s decision, the process to seek out a successor has already begun, with a shortlist drawn up.

Barcelona are expected to qualify for the Champions League once again next season and a new coach will be offered a transfer budget in line with their financial issues.

Tuchel is an outside bet make the switch to Catalonia, with his current Bayern contract running until 2025, but the German tactician is keen to test himself in Spain in future.

“Moving abroad is something that continues to attract me and Spain has an extraordinary league”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“From my point of view, and based on my experience working with Spanish players, they are characterised by enormous self confidence.”

The process to source a new boss at Barcelona is expected to involve multiple candidates being considered with former midfielder Thiago Motta rumoured to be amongst the options alongside Real Sociedad chief Imanol Alguacil.