Spain open to playing USA based friendlies

Spain could play friendly matches in the USA as early as 2025 due to a new strategic partnership.

The RFEF has created a new link between themselves and global ticketing service Stage Front with their first connected game scheduled for March.

Spain’s friendly tie with Colombia on March 22 will be held at West Ham’s London Stadium as part of bold new step for La Roja.

The agreement facilitates matches to be held with Stage Front providing a key logistical link for fans and the Spanish team.

Company Chief Strategic Officer Tualaib Faizy has spoken to Marca about his plans for future games as the relationship continues to grow.

“The Spanish football brand is very powerful worldwide. It’s a team that has been a world champion, and is a very popular team in all parts of the planet”, he said.

“Our agreement with the RFEF is until 2026. Our idea is for Spain to play matches in the United States. I hope we can complete that idea, which I think is fantastic.”

Spain will play two friendly matches as part of the March international window with the Colombia game followed by a clash against Brazil in Madrid four days later.

Luis de la Fuente’s team are expected to play at least one warm up game ahead of Euro 2024 after being placed in Group B at the tournament alongside Italy, Croatia and Albania.