Sevilla star reveals extent of worrying knee problem – “I cannot even train normally”

It has been a difficult start to life at Sevilla for Mariano Diaz. The 30-year-old, who arrived last summer after leaving Real Madrid, has made just 10 appearances this season, of which only two have been starts.

It has been a similar situation to the one that Mariano faced during his time at Los Blancos, where he has simply been unfancied by the manager. Injuries have also hindered him, and he is currently struggling with another at this current stage.

As Mariano has revealed himself on social media (via MD), he is struggling with an ongoing knee problem, which is causing concern.

“With the intention of responding to the various information and messages of concern about my condition, I would like to inform you that I have been battling a complex knee injury for weeks, which is not allowing me to help the team to the extent I would like. Despite insisting on different treatments, we have not achieved enough improvement, which is why I cannot even train normally, as the coach has commented.

“I’m working and striving every day to get back as soon as possible, in the meantime, I can only encourage my teammates to take Sevilla where they deserve to be.”

Mariano’s frustration must be off the charts, especially since Isaac Romero has now gone ahead of him in the Sevilla pecking order during his injury absence. He will certainly hope that things will improve soon.