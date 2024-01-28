Robbery takes place at Barcelona star’s home for second time in less than 12 months

Saturday was not a good day for Barcelona, as they hit (almost) rock bottom after losing 5-3 at home to Villarreal. In the aftermath of the defeat, head coach Xavi Hernandez would announce that he is stepping down from his position at the end of the season.

The day was especially bad for Jules Kounde. The French defender turned in another disappointing performance at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, although that seems somewhat futile right now as Sport have reported that his home was the subject of a burglary, which is said to have taken place while he was playing against Villarreal.

It’s not known at this stage what the robbers took, but it isn’t the first time that Kounde’s home has been targeted. While playing for Barcelona against Real Betis back last April, a burglary also took place at his home, something that has caused the 25-year-old an almighty scare.