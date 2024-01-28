Revealed: The moment Xavi Hernandez decided that he would be stepping down as Barcelona manager

The big news in Spanish football over the last 24 hours has been Xavi Hernandez’s announcement that he will be stepping down as head coach of Barcelona at the end of the season. The 44-year-old revealed the news after the defeat to Villarreal on Sunday evening, and there’s no doubt that it came a shock to those within and outwith the club.

MD have revealed key details on Xavi’s decision. They say that he first decided that he was going to leave after the Spanish Super Cup final defeat to Real Madrid. Curiously, in the immediate aftermath of that fixture in Saudi Arabia, Xavi stated that he would resign if he failed to win a trophy this season.

The report also notes that Xavi wanted to wait to announce the news, but due to the “unsustainable pressure” on him and the club after the defeat to Villarreal, he chose to put word out at that moment instead. He notified the Barcelona hierarchy of his decision moments before speaking to the media.

Xavi will be hoping that he can end his tenure on a high, although Barcelona’s chance of a trophy this season are looking very slim at this stage.