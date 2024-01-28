Real Sociedad tie down impressive 22-year-old forward to new six-year deal

Real Sociedad have been one of the most impressive sides in La Liga over the last few years, and although they have been slightly below-par so far this season, the signs are still there for Imanol Alguacil’s side to have a successful campaign.

One of the standout talents currently at La Real is Ander Barrenetxea. The 22-year-old has been a first team regular for a few years now, and he continued to improve season-on-season. He is off the back of an impressive 2023, and understandably, the club has moved to tie him down to a new long-term deal.

On Sunday, La Real announced that Barrenextea has put pen to paper over a new six-year contract, which will keep him in Donostia-San Sebastian until 2030.

This is excellent business from Real Sociedad, especially since Takefusa Kubo is expected to move on in the summer. Barrenextea has the potential to be the next big star to emerge from La Real, and the good news now is that he will continue playing here for many years to come.