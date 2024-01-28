Real Madrid to keep faith in defensive pair despite worrying series of performances

Real Madrid started the season with a brilliant defensive record, but over the last few weeks, Carlo Ancelotti’s side have severely struggled to stop goals going into their net. In their last five matches across all competitions, they have conceded 11 (seven to Atletico Madrid across two matches, two to Almeria, one each to Barcelona and Las Palmas).

During this period, the performances of Nacho Fernandez and Antonio Rudiger have also been below par – especially in the case of the former, who has been at fault for at least three of the goals during the last few weeks. Despite this, Real Madrid still do not intend to make a move for a new defender before the transfer window closes next week, as per Relevo.

Real Madrid remain confident that Nacho will return to a good level in the coming weeks. They have no doubt that he is a quality player who will contribute between now and the end of the season, and the same is certainly felt for Rudiger.

It’s clear that Real Madrid’s defence needs to step up their performances, and fast. Los Blancos are entering a crucial period in their season, with key matches across La Liga and the Champions League coming up.