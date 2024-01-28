Real Madrid edge towards Girona star if Alphonso Davies plan fails

Real Madrid will prioritise a transfer move for a new defender in 2024 with Yan Couto a key target.

Los Blancos are rumoured to be considering a revamp at right and left back next season with a view to their long term options.

Dani Carvajal remains first choice on the right but the club are planning a move for Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies to slot in on the opposite flank.

The situation with Davies remains unchanged, with the Canadian international out of contract in 2025, and Bayern Munich are fighting to retain him in Bavaria.

As per the latest report from Marca, the offer from the Bundesliga giants includes a higher salary than the one put forward by Real Madrid.

However, a swoop for €10m rated Couto could be more straightforward, with the Girona loanee set to reject a contract extension at Manchester City.

Couto has never played for City, following his arrival in 2020, and his second loan at Girona has elevated his status, with the Catalans currently leading the title race.

If Couto rejects City’s offer, Girona will make a permanent bid for the 21-year-old, but Real Madrid will counter that interest.