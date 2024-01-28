Rafael Benitez rejects calls to resign amid Celta Vigo relegation battle

Celta Vigo boss Rafael Benitez has rejected calls for him to resign from the club.

The Galicians are set for a relegation battle between now and the end of the campaign as they end the weekend just one point above the drop zone.

A 1-0 defeat to league leaders Girona stretched their losing streak to three matches in all competitions following a midweek Copa del Rey exit at home to Real Sociedad.

However, despite the pressure beginning to rise on Benitez’s position at the Estadio Balaidos, the veteran coach insisted he will not walk away from his role.

“I’m angry because we lost. I don’t worry about the situation here. I’ve come to Celta for a three-year project. I’m a professional who works 12 hours a day, what I want is for this project to turn out well”, as per quotes from Diario AS.

Following their cup elimination, Celta’s sole focus in now on league matters, and Benitez faces a busy start to February with four games on the schedule next month.

Celta have not been relegated from La Liga since 2012, and they finished 13th last season, but the task in front of Benitez looks difficult.