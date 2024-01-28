PSG line up AC Milan star if Kylian Mbappe completes Real Madrid move

Paris Saint-Germain are planning for life potentially without Kylian Mbappe next season.

The France captain is set to make a decision on his future in the coming months as he nears the end of his contract in Paris.

Mbappe has an option to extend his deal at the Parc des Princes by a further 12 months or accept a long standing offer from Real Madrid.

Los Blancos are confident they can secure a free transfer agreement for Mbappe but nothing has been confirmed at the start of 2024.

As per reports from French source Telefoot, PSG are working on options to replace Mbappe, with AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao on their shortlist.

However, the Portugal international signed a contract extension at the San Siro last summer, and is tied to the club until 2028, with a €175m release clause.

If Mbappe leaves, that would free up significant salary space for Leao, but PSG are unlikely to meet his full clause valuation.

The 24-year-old has emerged as one of the best attackers in the Italian top flight since landing in in Milan in 2019 with 41 league goals and 28 assists.