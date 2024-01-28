Mikel Arteta tipped for sensational Arsenal exit amid Barcelona links – report

Mikel Arteta could walk away from Arsenal at the end of the 2023/24 season amid growing links to a Barcelona return.

La Blaugrana will be appointing a new manager ahead of the 2024/25 campaign following the shock decision of Xavi Hernandez to step down.

The former Spanish international confirmed his intention to see out the remainder of the current season but he will leave in June.

That announcement has triggered a wave of speculation over who could come in as a replacement for the 44-year-old with Arteta previously tipped for the job.

Arteta is currently under contact at the Emirates Stadium until 2025 and the Basque coach has a strong relationship with the Gunners ownership.

However, as per exclusive reports from Diario Sport, he could consider a move away, if he is unable to win a trophy at the end of the campaign.

Arsenal are still in the Premier League title race, and through to the Champions League last 16, but Arteta’s team are not amongst the favourites in either competition.

Another year of frustration will be a concern for Arteta and Barcelona will be watching the situation with interest.