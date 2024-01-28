La Masia graduate believes Barcelona should not appoint outgoing Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

With Xavi Hernandez having announced that he is stepping down as Barcelona head coach at the end of the season, the search for his replacement is now underway. Over the coming months, there are sure to be many names linked with the position, and one of those that has been touted as this early stage is Jurgen Klopp.

Like Xavi, Klopp is leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, as he announced on Friday. Barcelona President Joan Laporta is said to be a huge admirer of the German coach, who does fit the club’s requirements for its next manager.

While many Barcelona supporters would welcome Klopp as their next coach, former player Marc Crosas has surprisingly claimed that he is not of the required standard.

“Today they praise Klopp and ask him for Barcelona. In 9 years, Klopp has won a Premier League and a Champions League (plus national cups), with 6 trophyless seasons. In his first 3 seasons he didn’t win anything. Xavi has been there for just over 2 years and is the La Liga champion.

Hoy alaban a Klopp y lo piden para el Barça. Klopp en 9 años ha ganado una Premier y una Champions (más copas nacionales) sumando 6 temporadas en blanco. En sus 3 primeras temporadas no ganó nada.

Xavi lleva poco más de 2 años y es el actual campeón de Liga. Relatos. — Marc Crosas (@marccrosas) January 27, 2024

It’s certainly a bizarre take. Klopp has been one of the best managers in the world over the last few years, and had it not been for an incredible Pep Guardiola-led Manchester City side, he would have won plenty more. He’d be a top appointment by Barcelona, although it’s unlikely that he would be willing to join at this stage.