Bild: Hans-Dieter Flick installed as favourite to replace Xavi at Barcelona

The race to replace Xavi Hernandez at Barcelona will include multiple options including former Bayern Munich boss Hans-Dieter Flick.

The situation at Barcelona remains unclear following the shock announcement of Xavi’s planned departure at the end of the season.

Xavi indicated he felt the move is in the best interests of the club and his squad with changes incoming.

Barcelona have six months to work towards bringing in a new head coach and reports from German outlet Bild claim Flick is a leading candidate.

The latest from German outlet Bild claims Hans-Dieter Flick is the No.1 favourite to replace Xavi at Barcelona

Flick was linked with the job prior to Xavi’s arrival in 2021 with reports claiming he turned it down in favour of staying in Munich.

After leaving the Allianz Arena in June 2021, Flick took over the German national side, before his dismissal in September 2023.

His stock remains high, despite a mixed record with Germany, and Joan Laporta is rumoured to be ‘pushing hard’ to bring him to Catalonia as part of a new challenge.

The 58-year-old has never managed outside Germany before but he won two Bundesliga titles and the Champions League at Bayern Munich.