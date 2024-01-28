Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on Manchester United loanee’s exclusion at Sevilla – “There was some tension”

Having only joined Sevilla on loan from Manchester United earlier this month, Hannibal Mejbri has already been dropped by the Andalusian club, as was confirmed by head coach Quique Sanchez Flores earlier this weekend.

⚪️🔴 Sevilla manager Quique on Hannibal not part of the team: “After being with him, talking to him and having seen his first minutes in Girona, we are going to give him the necessary space to understand where he is, that he is at Sevilla and what it means”. pic.twitter.com/JBPjVdRTPD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 27, 2024

Quique’s words on the matter were rather cryptic, but there has been some more light shed on the matter, as Fabrizio Romano has told Caught Offside in his exclusive column. Romano has revealed that an in-house spat between Hannibal and several of his new teammates in the reason behind his temporary exclusion.

“My understanding is that it is not a specific incident. There was some tension in training between some players and Hannibal too, but everything has been clarified and Hannibal spoke directly to the manager to keep the situation quiet.

“It’s all good now, though it’s obviously in not easy in general at Sevilla because their season has been horrible. They remain just a point above the relegation zone in La Liga.”

Given their precarious situation in the La Liga table, the last thing Sevilla need is in-house fighting. Quique will want his squad to be united, as that will give them to best chance to avoid relegation.