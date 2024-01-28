Exclusive: Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi “a likely option” to replace Xavi Hernandez at Barcelona

Barcelona are now officially looking for a new manager, following an announcement on Saturday night from current head coach Xavi Hernandez that he will be stepping down at the end of the season.

Xavi is the second high-profile in a matter of days to announce that he is resigning in the summer, following Jurgen Klopp’s announcement on Friday. As it turns out, both Barcelona and Liverpool could well be looking at the same managerial targets, as Fabrizio Romano has told Caught Offside in his exclusive column.

Romano states that one person that both clubs could be looking to appoint is Brighton and Hove Albion’s Roberto De Zerbi.

“De Zerbi is likely to be an option in common for both clubs, but Barcelona are still taking their time before deciding their shortlist.

“It’s very easy to mention names like De Zerbi or Xabi Alonso for these clubs, but although they are strong candidates around Europe, I can guarantee that with Barcelona it will take time, because it has to be decided by Joan Laporta but also other people in the Barca board, including Deco.”

De Zerbi’s style of football would be very appreciated at Barcelona, although it’s very early to say whether he will be considered for the job. At this stage, club bosses are some way off appointing a successor.