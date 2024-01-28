Exclusive: Serie A manager “won’t be a candidate” as Xavi Hernandez’s Barcelona replacement

Barcelona are now officially looking for a new manager, following an announcement on Saturday night from current head coach Xavi Hernandez that he will be stepping down at the end of the season.

Even before this revelation, there had been plenty of speculation around Xavi’s future at the club, and one man that has been regularly linked as a possible replacement is Thiago Motta, current manager of high-flying Serie A side Bologna. The Brazilian-Italian is said to be well-liked by Joan Laporta and Deco.

Despite this, it’s unlikely that Motta will be considered as Barcelona’s next manager, as Fabrizio Romano has told Caught Offside in his exclusive column.

“Thiago Motta is another name we’re hearing about for Barcelona, but I can probably say he’s not going to be a candidate. Let’s see if there will be others, I think there will be more names and it will be interesting for sure.”

Given that Barcelona have several months to appoint Xavi’s successor, there are sure to be many names linked with the position. Whoever does get the job will have a huge task on their hands to turn around the club’s fortunes from this season.