Decision on Real Madrid defender’s future expected in April or May

Real Madrid went into the end of last season with uncertainty hanging over several members of their squad as their contracts expired. It looks like that could well be the case again this summer, with four players out of contract and two finishing loan deals in June.

Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are the headliners, while Joselu Mato and Kepa Arrizabalaga will be hoping they have done enough to convince Real Madrid to keep them. Meanwhile veteran squad options Lucas Vazquez and Nacho Fernandez are also facing decisions this summer.

The latter was the subject of plenty of interest last season. Often relegated to the bench by Carlo Ancelotti, his lack of minutes pushed him into considering his future at the club, eventually penning a one-year extension.

This year he has played a much more prominent role following injuries to Eder Militao and David Alaba, hence the same discussion has not surrounded the club captain. With both out for at least another two months, Nacho is set for plenty more football.

That could have a major impact on his future. Matteo Moretto has told The Daily Briefing that the pair will likely come back to the negotiating table in April or May of this year in order to establish their plans for next season.

Recent weeks have seen Nacho’s form questioned. Despite having the best defence in La Liga, Los Blancos have conceded 12 goals in their last eight games. The veteran defender recently turned 34, and Real Madrid have a policy of only offering players over thirty one-year extensions.