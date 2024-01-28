Carlo Ancelotti emulates La Liga record of Zinedine Zidane following victory over Las Palmas

Real Madrid’s comeback victory over Las Palmas on Saturday afternoon could end up being a huge result in the La Liga title race. For now, it moves them clear of Girona at the top of the standings, although the Catalans can reclaim their place with a win against Celta Vigo on Sunday.

It is eighth time this season that Real Madrid have won a match from a losing position, which is testament to the mentality of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad. The Italian can also take his fair share of credit for this, and the result against Las Palmas was also a significant one for him in terms of his place in Los Blancos’ history books.

As per MD, Ancelotti won his 124th match as Real Madrid manager on Saturday, which has seen him equally the tally that protégé Zinedine Zidane achieved over his two spells in the Spanish capital – the Italian has reached the mark in 174 games, whereas Zizou did it in 183.

Ancelotti can now set his sights on chasing down Miguel Munoz’s club record, which sits at 257. However, despite signing a two-year contract extension last month, he’s highly unlikely to be able to get close to this, unless he stays even longer at Real Madrid.