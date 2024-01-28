Bryan Gil offered Premier League alternate to Tottenham

Bryan Gil will be offered a fresh Premier League challenge as he edges away from Tottenham this month.

The Spanish international has never managed to nail down a permanent starting place in North London after arriving at the club permanently in 2021.

The 22-year-old spent time on loan at Valencia in 2021/22 and returned to Sevilla on loan last season before heading back to Spurs.

Ange Postecoglu’s arrival as head coach ahead of the current campaign saw him brought back into the first team fold, but he looks ready to move on.

As per the latest update from the Daily Express, Premier League rivals Brighton & Hove Albion are preparing an offer, as part of a possible part exchange deal for Evan Ferguson.

Spurs are rumoured to be tracking the Republic of Ireland international, and allowing Gil to head to the AMEX Stadium would reduce the fee for Ferguson, with a straight six month loan also possible.