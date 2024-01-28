Barcelona are able make signing before transfer window closes, but Alejandro Balde replacement won’t arrive

With the winter transfer window closing next week, clubs will now be on overdrive looking to finalise their squads for the second half of the season. Barcelona are hoping to make one more signing, although their chances of doing so have been very low because of their ongoing financial woes.

However, Alejandro Balde’s season-ending hamstring injury has presented an opportunity for the Catalans, who intend to remove the young defender from their wage bill for the remainder of the season. This would allow a small margin for another signing to be made, as Sport have reported.

Barcelona are aware that they are able to spend a maximum of €2.6m on an operation, so the likelihood is that a loan will be the order of business. It will be a midfielder that is signed, a replacement for Gavi, as they feel that there is already sufficient cover at left-back, despite Balde’s injury.

It will be interesting to see who Barcelona try to sign, especially considering how little they have to spend. Sporting Director Deco does need to get a move on, with only a few days left until the transfer window closes.