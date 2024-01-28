Atletico Madrid cruise to Valencia win as La Liga title gap widens

Atletico Madrid have edged into third place in La Liga with a 2-0 home win over Valencia.

Los Rojiblancos remain unbeaten at home in league action so far this season with ten victories secured in Madrid.

The hosts carved out the better chances of the opening stages, with the in form Antoine Griezmann denied twice, as Valencia had a penalty call rejected by VAR.

However, he contest tipped in Atletico’s favour in first half added time as Griezmann’s superb through ball was fired home by Samuel Lino.

Samuel Lino scores just before half time! 🔥 Atletico Madrid are in front 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/uJQPZO2Tc0 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) January 28, 2024

That breakthrough allowed Atletico to press home their advantage after the restart as Memphis Depay headed home.

The Dutch star made it two goals in two games, after netting a midweek Copa del Rey winner against Sevilla, in his first league start of 2024.

Despite the positivity of Atletico’s recent form, the title race still looks to be a two horse race, with leaders Girona and Real Madrid 11 and 10 points clear at the top.

Images via Getty Images