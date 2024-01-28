Arthur Vermeeren primed to make Atletico Madrid debut against Valencia

Earlier this week, Atletico Madrid completed the signing of Arthur Vermeeren from Royal Antwerp. The 18-year-old, who had previously attracted interest from Barcelona and Arsenal, has arrived in the Spanish capital on a long-term deal, and is seen as an excellent addition to Diego Simeone’s squad.

Simeone has been crying out for a new midfielder for some time now, and he has finally got his wish. Vermeeren met his new teammates earlier in the weekend, and he underwent his first training session too. As such, he is ready to make his debut at his new club, and he has been named in Atleti’s squad for Sunday’s showdown with Valencia. Fellow new signing Horatiu Moldovan is also included.

📋 Nuestra 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘃𝗼𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗮 para el encuentro de hoy pic.twitter.com/eJuqOgXVMd — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) January 28, 2024

Vermeeren is unlikely to start against Los Che, but if the situation is right, he has an excellent chance of making an appearance at the Civitas Metropolitano in front of his new set of supporters. He will certainly hope that he can make a positive impression at Atletico Madrid, starting on Sunday evening.