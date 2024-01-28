AC Milan weighing up surprise offer for another La Liga left-back as Juan Miranda option stalls

AC Milan have been looking to strengthen their left-back area, and it appears La Liga is where they will be doing their shopping. However it may not be Real Betis defender Juan Miranda, despite heavy links to the ex-Barcelona man in recent months.

Miranda is out of contract this summer, and it looked as if he was all set to head to San Siro on a free in the summer, but talks appear to have stalled or broken down in recent weeks. Milan could be looking to go into a different direction.

Alaves left-back Javi Lopez could be their alternative. On The Daily Briefing, Matteo Moretto has revealed that they have been scouting Lopez for several months, and are considering a summer offer for the 21-year-old.

Lopez began seeing game time last season in Segunda for El Glorioso, and in recent months his form has seen captain Ruben Duarte either slip to the bench or be moved inside to central defence. So far this season Lopez has made 18 appearances, 12 of which from the start, and laid on three assists for his teammates. In 10 of Alaves’ last 11 games, he has started and finished the match for Luis Garcia Plaza.