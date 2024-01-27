Xavi makes Sir Alex Ferguson point in Barcelona exit speech

Outgoing Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez has criticised the role of the Spanish press in his decision to walk away from the club.

Barcelona are up against it in their bid to defend their La Liga title in 2024 with Xavi’s team battling to keep pace in the title race.

However, the situation has reached a critical point at the start of 2024, with Xavi now making the decision to step away in June.

His current contract runs until 2025, but the former Spanish international will leave at the end of the campaign, as part of huge night in Catalonia.

Alongside his comments on the move allowing his players to feel freer in the coming months, Xavi admitted his decision was motivated by the club needing change, and media pressure.

“You (the media) have asked me many times if I’d be the Sir Alex Ferguson of Barca. The truth is that it will never happen here”, he said.

“You guys won’t allow it, being Barca coach is so difficult!”

Barcelona now have 17 league games left until the end of the domestic season, to potentially rescue their title chances in 2024, or at least seal a top four finish and Champions League qualification.