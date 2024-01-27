Xavi claims Barcelona exit will ‘free’ his players

Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez has opened up on his reason to leave the club this summer.

With Barcelona playing catch up in the La Liga title race at the start of 2024 and they face the prospect of ending the campaign without silverware.

The Catalans lost to Real Madrid in the Spanish Supercopa final and were knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Athletic Club.

A wild 5-3 league defeat to Villarreal comes as the latest frustrating episode for Xavi and his players as they conceded two goals in added time.

In the aftermath of the loss, Xavi confirmed his intention to leave the club this summer, despite his contract running until 2025.

The former Spanish international claimed his move is motivated by his desire to let the club change direction, but his first words after the announcement indicate his belief of the call being in the best interests of allowing his team to develop.

“The best thing is for me to leave. I will give my best until the end of the season”, he said.

“This decision will help the players and the club.

“I want the best for the club, and the best thing is that I leave my position at the end of the season.

“I wouldn’t change my decision even if I won the Champions League. I will tell the players tomorrow.

“I’m the most responsible one, so the players will finally feel free now.”

Barcelona have 17 league games left until the end of the season, to potentially rescue their title chances, or at least seal a top four finish.

They return to the Champions League on February 21 with a first leg last 16 clash against Italian champions Napoli.