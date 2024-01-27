WATCH: Villarreal make it 3-3, Goncalo Guedes fires dagger into Barcelona hearts late on

Barcelona had looked destined to secure a huge three points against Villarreal. Having been 2-0 down, three goals in 11 second half minutes had the Catalans ahead, although they have now been pegged back late on.

Gerard Moreno and Ilias Akhomach had given Villarreal a cushion, before goals from Ilkay Gundogan, Pedri and Eric Bailly (OG) completed a remarkable turnaround for Barcelona, who would have fancied their chances of going on to secure a big three points.

Instead, it is now 3-3, with the goal coming from Goncalo Guedes – the Portuguese scoring his first goal since signing on loan until the end of the season.

What a game! 🔥🔥 Barca come from 2-0 down to lead 3-2…but then Gonçalo Guedes strikes back to bring Villarreal level again 😱 pic.twitter.com/7oD8FUZnO4 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) January 27, 2024

Xavi Hernandez will be furious that his side have let this lead slip, especially after working so hard to come back from 2-0 down. Barcelona now require another huge effort in the final minutes if they are to find a winner, although Villarreal will also feel that they can snatch the points away.