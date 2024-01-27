Barcelona Villarreal

WATCH: Villarreal make it 3-3, Goncalo Guedes fires dagger into Barcelona hearts late on

Barcelona had looked destined to secure a huge three points against Villarreal. Having been 2-0 down, three goals in 11 second half minutes had the Catalans ahead, although they have now been pegged back late on.

Gerard Moreno and Ilias Akhomach had given Villarreal a cushion, before goals from Ilkay Gundogan, Pedri and Eric Bailly (OG) completed a remarkable turnaround for Barcelona, who would have fancied their chances of going on to secure a big three points.

Instead, it is now 3-3, with the goal coming from Goncalo Guedes – the Portuguese scoring his first goal since signing on loan until the end of the season.

Xavi Hernandez will be furious that his side have let this lead slip, especially after working so hard to come back from 2-0 down. Barcelona now require another huge effort in the final minutes if they are to find a winner, although Villarreal will also feel that they can snatch the points away.

