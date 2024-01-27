WATCH: Real Madrid lead late on as Aurelien Tchouameni heads home excellent Toni Kroos corner

Real Madrid are now on course to add another victory to their collection this season. Having trailed Las Palmas earlier on in the second half, Carlo Ancelotti’s side are now 2-1 up with just minutes remaining in Gran Canaria.

It was Javi Munoz that opened the scoring for the hosts, before Vinicius Junior fired home an equaliser soon after. That left the game finely poised, until Aurelien Tchouameni headed home Toni Kroos’ corner to give Real Madrid a vital lead.

TCHOUAMENI COMES OFF THE BENCH TO GIVE MADRID THE LEAD 😤 pic.twitter.com/nTyXN7eVtQ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 27, 2024

TCHOUAMENI GOAL!!! MY F*CKING DM pic.twitter.com/5HbhrwAyjk — Dr Yash  (@YashRMFC) January 27, 2024

This could be a huge goal for Real Madrid in their efforts to win the La Liga title this season. Victory looked unlikely earlier in the second half when they went behind, but Ancelotti’s players have shown great mentality to bounce back, and are now surely on their way to another three points.

Las Palmas will be disappointed not to take anything from this match, and they only have minutes left to find a goal.