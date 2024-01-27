WATCH: Ilkay Gundogan drags Barcelona back into Villarreal clash as strike makes it 2-1

Having gone 2-0 down at home to Villarreal, Barcelona’s hopes of keeping pace with Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table were hanging by a thread. They now have a ray of hope, as they have managed to find a goal back so soon after conceding.

Gerard Moreno opened the scoring for the visitors, whose day got even better after the half time interval when Ilias Akhomach punished a mistake from Joao Cancelo to make it 2-0. However, Barcelona are now back in the game, with their goal coming from Ilkay Gundogan.

GOOOOOAAAAAALLL, Gundogan scores, GAME ON!!! Barcelona 1-2 Villarrealpic.twitter.com/a7wtt9384Z — ArgentineCuler (@FCB_Argentine) January 27, 2024

It is an excellent finish from Gundogan, who is so often the man to produce the big moment in his career. Barcelona should now have plenty of momentum behind them to try and get back on level terms. A big final 30 minutes is coming – can Villarreal see it out for a brilliant victory in Catalonia?