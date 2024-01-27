WATCH: Barcelona behind against Villarreal as Gerard Moreno opens the scoring with fine finish

Barcelona have struggled for the last few months, although there had been some signs that things were improving. Coming into the match with Villarreal, they had won their last three La Liga matches, although plenty of work is needed if that streak is going to continue, as they have fallen behind at Montjuic.

Gerard Moreno had a goal controversially ruled out by VAR not too long before, but now, he has found the back of the net for Villarreal, following an excellent finish.

That is an emphatic finish from Gerard Moreno! 💥 Villarreal strike first against Barcelona 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZtVwyCDwX3 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) January 27, 2024

🇪🇸 Goal: Gerard Moreno | Barcelona 0-1 Villarrealpic.twitter.com/ca4QEvuzU6 — FootColic ⚽️ (@FootColic) January 27, 2024

While it is very poor defending from Barcelona to allow Moreno so much space in their penalty area, there’s little doubt that it is an excellent finish from Villarreal’s talisman.

It’s been very poor from Barcelona so far, which is something that you can say for a lot of their performances over the last few months. A big response is needed after half time, especially with Real Madrid winning earlier in the day.