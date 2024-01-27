Statement signing Arthur Vermeeren can be crucial player for Atletico Madrid in present and future

On Friday, Atletico Madrid completed the speculator signing of Arthur Vermeeren from Belgian champions Royal Antwerp. The 18-year-old midfielder has signed a long-term contract with Los Rojiblancos, meaning that head coach Diego Simeone’s wish for a new player in the engine room has finally been fulfilled.

Given that Barcelona and Arsenal had both shown strong interest in Vermeeren, you'd have got long odds on him joining Atleti this month. However, that is exactly what has happened, much to the delight of the club's fanatical supporters.

Given that Pablo Barrios, Koke Resurreccion, Rodrigo De Paul and Thomas Lemar have all had to deal with injury problems this season, it was clear that Atleti needed a new central midfielder. At times, Antoine Griezmann has been used deeper because of these issues, but fortunately, this should no longer be the case going forward.

Vermeeren arrived at Atleti as one of the best young midfielders in Europe. He played a key role in helping Antwerp win their league last season, and he also impressed during their debut Champions League campaign in this campaign, during which they defeated Barcelona 3-2 – with Vermeeren scoring.

It could certainly be that Vermeeren’s arrival proves to be a catalyst for Atleti. Currently, they are 11 points behind Girona at the top of the La Liga table, so if they are to challenge alongside Real Madrid and Barcelona come the end of the season, they need to start winning games, especially away from home – the Belgian teenager can undoubtedly help them in this regard.

While Vermeeren can make a big impact now, he will also be a massive player for Atleti for many years to come. At 18, he has his entire professional career ahead of him, and he should get much, much better, which is a delightful thought for those at Los Rojiblancos.

Atleti return to La Liga action on Sunday when they host Valencia at the Civitas Metropolitano, and Vermeeren may well be available to make his debut in that fixture. if so, it will gave the Colchoneros faithful the chance to feast their eyes on their new signing, and he would have the chance to make an immediate impact.

It remains to be seen whether Vermeeren makes his bow for Atleti on Sunday. If so, it would be the start of what he and the club will hope to be a long and successful relationship.