Second half comeback sees Real Madrid go top of La Liga after victory over Las Palmas

Real Madrid have reclaimed top spot in La Liga, having secured a 2-1 victory over Las Palmas in Gran Canaria.

The first half was a keenly-contested affair, with neither side able to create many chances. However, the second period was when things exploded into life, with the hosts taking the lead soon after the interval as Javi Munoz turned home Sandro Ramirez’s excellent cross.

Real Madrid were shocked, and were heading for a second defeat in three matches, although they were able to find an equaliser soon after as Eduardo Camavinga’s excellent pass allowed Vinicius Junior to find the back of the net.

Los Blancos pushed for a winner, and they were able to find one late on. Toni Kroos’ corner was excellently headed home by substitute Aurelien Tchouameni, completing the comeback in the process.

The result sees Real Madrid move two points clear of Girona, having now played the same amount of matches. The Catalans can go back top if they defeat Celta Vigo later in the weekend.