Rumoured Xavi replacement offers update on Barcelona return

The rumours of who will replace Xavi Hernandez at Barcelona have already started.

On the back of a 5-3 defeat to Villarreal, Xavi opted to confirm his decision to step down as Barcelona head coach, as part of a shock announcement.

Xavi will remain in place until the end of the season, with Barcelona still active in the La Liga title race, and through to the Champions League last 16.

Despite no change incoming until at least June, fans are already looking to the future, and the possible options to come in as a replacement for the 44-year-old.

One of the names likely to be included on the shortlist is former Barcelona midfielder Thiago Motta currently in charge at Bologna.

Motta won two league titles and the Champions League during his time as a player at Barcelona and he led Bologna to a ninth place finish in his first season in 2022/23.

As the rumours swirl, Motta was asked about Xavi’s exit, and a possible return to Spain in 2024.

“Barca links for the future? I live in the present. I’m enjoying my time at Bologna, I’m only focused on the present”, as per quotes provided via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.