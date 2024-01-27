Real Madrid star can nail down regular starting spot with good performance against Las Palmas

Real Madrid may have the best defence in La Liga season, but over the last few weeks, it has been severely under pressure. 10 goals have been shipped by Carlo Ancelotti’s side in their last four matches across all competitions (seven to Atletico Madrid in two games, two to Almeria and one to Barcelona), which will certainly worry the Italian.

During this period, Real Madrid’s two senior goalkeepers have played twice each, although neither has covered themselves in glory with their performances. Kepa Arrizabalaga was the latest to struggle against Almeria, and as such, Andriy Lunin will be back in goals for Saturday’s trip to Las Palmas.

Lunin had previously been out of favour under Ancelotti, but right now, the Ukrainian is trusted more than Kepa, to the point where he is more likely to cement himself as number one for the rest of the season. Relevo say that he could do so if he produces a strong performance against Las Palmas.

It seems necessary that Ancelotti will have to decide on a number one in the next few weeks, rather than chopping and changing every match. The lack of consistency is clearly affecting the Real Madrid defence, and right now, Lunin looks the most likely to be number one goalkeeper until Thibaut Courtois returns.