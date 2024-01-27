Real Betis target backed to leave West Ham United before deadline – “They have to let him go”

With Luiz Henrique close to joining Botafogo in a deal worth close to €20m, Real Betis are expected to be on the lookout for a replacement before the winter transfer window closes next week.

They have been linked with West Ham United playmaker Pablo Fornals, who has struggled for consistent playing time this season. The 27-year-old looks to be on the exit ramp at the Premier League side, something that Los Verdiblancos will be well aware of.

Despite this, it’s not yet known whether Fornals will be moved on by West Ham before next week, but club legend Frank McAvennie believes that the Hammers should be letting him go as soon as possible, as he told West Ham Zone.

“It looks as if he doesn’t want to play at the club any more, he can’t be bothered is the message I’m getting from recent performances. He’s been great in recent years where he’s performed admirably and worked his socks off, you know, on the European Cup journey he was brilliant, but he’s looked a shadow of the player we saw then.

“I honestly think he could go before the deadline very easily, West Ham have to let him go I feel.”

It remains to be seen whether Real Betis do make a move for Fornals this month. He would be a fine addition to Manuel Pellegrini’s squad, and he certainly fills a hole that needs to be plugged.