Rafa Marquez ready to replace Xavi at Barcelona

Barcelona will be looking for a new manager in 2024 following Xavi Hernandez’s exit announcement.

The current head coach confirmed his plan to leave the club at the end of the season in a bold update from the 44-year-old.

After winning the La Liga title last season, Barcelona have struggled for consistency in recent months, with two cup exits at the start of 2024.

Barcelona fans have been left in shock with the speed of Xavi’s decision and the club are expected to begin their search immediately.

There is no update over whether the new manager will be revealed before Xavi leaves but one of the early favourites has indicated his willingness to take on the job.

Barca Atletic (Barcelona reserves) head coach Rafael Marquez is a possible option and the former defender is ready to answer the call if needed in 2024.

“Who wouldn’t want to be Barca coach? I will continue working hard, it’s only my second season as a coach”, as per quotes from Mundo Deportivo.

“The board will have time to think carefully between now and the end of the season. But, you can’t say no to an opportunity like this!”

Marquez led the Barcelona reserve team to a fourth place finish in his debut campaign in charge in 2022/23 where they lost out to Real Madrid Castilla in the promotion playoffs.