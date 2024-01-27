Predicted XIs Las Palmas-Real Madrid: Luka Modric to earn rare start as Jude Bellingham serves suspension

Real Madrid can return to the top of the La Liga table if they avoid defeat against Las Palmas on Saturday afternoon. However, this will be the minimum aim for Carlo Ancelotti’s side in Gran Canaria, as they will surely be aiming for three points.

Los Blancos are without top scorer Jude Bellingham for the trip to the Canary Islands, as the English midfielder is serving a one-match suspension following a fifth yellow card against Almeria last weekend. Whoever takes his place will have big shoes to fill, and Diario AS say that it will be Brahim Diaz.

Brahim has been relegated to the bench since Vinicius Junior’s return from injury, but he will get a chance to shine against Las Palmas – so will Luka Modric, as the veteran Croatian is expected to earn a rare start, taking the place of Toni Kroos.

There is doubt about whether Aurelien Tchouameni or Eduardo Camavinga will partner Modric in midfield, although either will be more than capable for delivering for Real Madrid on Saturday.

Las Palmas have had an excellent first season back in La Liga, and Garcia Pimienta’s side are off the back of two straight victories. Given this, it’s surprising that an unchanged side is expected to be named by the former Barcelona B coach.

This should be a cracking occasion. Las Palmas can cause plenty of problems for Real Madrid, although Ancelotti’s men will certainly believe that they can come through this tough test unscathed, and with three points.