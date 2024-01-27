Lille rule out defensive star joining Real Madrid

Real Madrid have been blocked in their attempts to sign Lille defender Leny Yoro this month.

Los Blancos are rumoured to be on the hunt for defensive reinforcements for the second half of the season due to an injury overload.

Veteran star David Alaba has been ruled out until the end of the season following knee surgery with Eder Militao unlikely to feature following a similar injury.

A shortage of centre backs has caused a wave of speculation over Carlo Ancelotti’s plans despite the Italian insisting he will not spend in the winter window.

France U21 international Moro has emerged as an option on the back of an impressive 12 months with Lille with transfer interest also from Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

The 18-year-old could still move on in the summer but Lille head coach Paulo Fonseca has confirmed there will be no movement in the final days of the window.

“I look at his behaviour in training. He has the same attitude as when the season started”, as per quotes from Diario AS.

“It’s not easy when a young player attracts interest from top clubs. But he’s calm and focused.

“This week I had a great conversation with Leny. I told him the situation and he understands he has to stay here and focus on Lille.”