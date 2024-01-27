Joao Cancelo: Barcelona loss to Villarreal was the worst game of my life

The inquest into Barcelona’s wild 5-3 La Liga defeat at home to Villarreal has continued at full time.

The Catalans battled back from 2-0 down just after the break to lead 3-2 going into the last five minutes of normal time at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

That advantage did not last late on, as Barcelona threw away their lead, to concede three goals in the final stages, and dent their title hopes.

On a breathless night in Barcelona, midfielder Frenkie de Jong rejected questions over Xavi Hernandez being under pressure after the game.

That point was largely backed up by his teammate Joao Cancelo with the Portugal international not holding back in his own post game comments.

“We managed the most difficult thing to come back, but we conceded three more goals. The fault is ours alone”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“I’m speaking about myself. It was a disaster. They’ve been the worst 45 minutes of my career.”

Cancelo’s remarks focus on his second half introduction to try and turn the tide of the contest and the full back is expected to return the starting line up for Barcelona’s incoming La Liga games against Osasuna and Alaves.

