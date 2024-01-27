Ivan Rakitic to end 13-year stay in La Liga as Sevilla veteran nears Saudi Arabia move

Ivan Rakitic is spending his final hours as a Sevilla player. The 35-year-old is very close to ending his second spell at the Andalusian club, whom he re-joined from Barcelona back in 2020.

Rakitic has been a regular starter for Sevilla over the last few years, despite the constant change of managers and him coming towards the closing stages of his career. However, he has been reduced to a bench role since Quique Sanchez Flores took the reins, and now, his time at the club will very soon be ending.

This is because Rakitic is close to signing for Al-Shabab, whom former Atletico Madrid star Yannick Carrasco joined last summer. Relevo say that Rakitic has already said his goodbyes to his teammates, despite still being in talks with the Saudi Arabian side.

Rakitic’s experience will be a big miss for Sevilla, although he has already been sufficiently replaced in this month’s window, with Lucien Agoume and Hannibal Mejbri having arrived.