Former Barcelona striker offered to Manchester United and Chelsea

Former Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite could be offered a Premier League switch this month with Manchester United and Chelsea interested.

The Danish international scored 10 La Liga goals as Espanyol were relegated last season and he already has 11 Segunda Division goals so far in 2023/24.

His current contract in Catalonia runs until 2025 but he could be tempted by a offer to return to English football.

As per the latest update from the Daily Express, United and Chelsea have added the 32-year-old forward to their respective January transfer shortlists.

Both clubs are looking for a short term fix in the winter window in an attempt to boost their attacking options with an experienced goal scorer.

With other options costing more than either club is willing to pay, Braithwaite’s rumoured €5m release clause would be a low risk move, with the pair not competing in Europe in the second half of the campaign.