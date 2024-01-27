Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano confirms Atletico Madrid will advance on deal to sign Juventus star

Atletico Madrid have been very busy this week. Having signed Horatiu Moldovan as the replacement for Ivo Grbic, who has joined Premier League side Sheffield United, they also completed a deal for Arthur Vermeeren on Friday.

Despite this, Atleti’s business is not expected to be over. They have been close to competing a deal to sign Moise Kean on loan from Juventus until the end of the season, although talks have stalled in recent days. This has been because Angel Correa now looks closer to staying at the club, despite strong interest from Saudi Arabia.

However, even if Correa does remain until the summer, Kean is still poised to join, as Fabrizio Romano has told Caught Offside in his exclusive column. He has revealed that Atleti will look to finalise the deal over the coming days, and in plenty of time ahead of next week’s transfer window deadline.

“I expect Atletico Madrid to advance on Moise Kean deal in the next days and bring the Italian striker in on loan. This could be a good one, and I expect that to happen soon.”

Kean’s arrival would mean that Diego Simeone has five senior strikers in his squad (Antoine Griezmann, Alvaro Morata, Memphis Depay, Correa and Kean), so there would certainly be no shortage of depth in this department. However, it does also cover Atleti off in the event that Correa is sold very late in the window.