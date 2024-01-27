Diego Simeone understands reasoning behind Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool departure – “The job is not easy”

The big news in world football over the last couple of days has been Jurgen Klopp’s announcement that he will be stepping down as head coach of Liverpool at the end of the season. The German has been in charge at the Premier League side since 2015, and has overseen great success during his eight and a half years there.

Upon announcing his decision, Klopp cites a growing weariness as a main reason for stepping away. Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone, who has been in his position since 2011, admitted that he understands this, as per Relevo.

“It’s difficult to explain what others feels. It’s extremely understandable and respectable. He’s a great coach, he’s done a great job at Liverpool, he put a team back together this season, he’s doing very well in the league. That generates even more. The job is not easy, it tires you, it stresses you, it generates vertigo.

“I hope he does well what he decides, he is a football man and in recent years he has shown what a great coach he is.”

It’s been shown many times that the life of a football manager is far from easy, and can be very emotionally draining. Simeone has been through it all with Atletico Madrid, although he is showing no signs of wanting to step away, having recently signed a new contract.

Image via John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images