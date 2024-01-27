Carlo Ancelotti reveals keys to success after another comeback victory for Real Madrid against Las Palmas

Real Madrid picked up another huge three points on Saturday afternoon as they defeated Las Palmas in Gran Canaria. The hosts had led courtesy of a Javi Munoz striker early into the first half, but goals from Vinicius Junior and Aurelien Tchouameni ensured that the victory headed the way of Los Blancos.

It is the eighth time this season that Real Madrid have won from a losing position, which is an utterly remarkable statistic. Carlo Ancelotti, speaking to media after the match against Las Palmas (via Marca), gave his understanding as to why his side are so good at coming from behind.

“This is a tool we have, a motivated bench that often contributes a lot when entering the field. This is a tool we have and we would like to take advantage or enjoy more transitions, but it can’t always happen. We’re left with this, that I look at the bench and I have a lot of opportunities to change a game because those on the bench are very motivated.”

Ancelotti also addressed the scrutiny on Real Madrid’s defence, which has conceded 11 points in their last five matches across all competitions.

“In the last few games we may have lost a little bit. We’ve scored a lot of goals and sometimes because we attack a lot we don’t always have balance, and at the back, they suffer a bit more.”

Real Madrid can now look ahead to their next match, which is against Getafe on Thursday. Ancelotti’s side are sure to go into that one with plenty of confidence, and further good news is that Jude Bellingham will be back from suspension.