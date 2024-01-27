Carlo Ancelotti explains ‘respectful’ Luka Modric substitution call

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has offered a key update on Luka Modric after their 2-1 win at Las Palmas.

Los Blancos found themselves needing to come from behind for the second La Liga weekend in a row after a poor start in Gran Canaria.

Two goals in the final 25 minutes turned the game around for Ancelotti’s visitors as France star Aurelien Tchouameni came off the bench to score the winner.

However, despite Ancelotti’s willingness to make all five allotted substitutions, to try and change the game, Modric remained on the bench.

That mirrors Ancelotti’s recent strategy with the Croatian international remaining as an unused option for two successive matches.

Despite Modric not starting a league game since mid-December, Ancelotti insisted the call was made based on a technical decision, not on Modric’s form.

“If I’m not sure he’s going to play, I don’t ask him to warm him up. I must respect him”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“When I’m sure he’s going to come on, I ask him to warm up. But, when I have doubts, I don’t. He’s fine, and is available for the next game.”

Real Madrid head to local rivals Getafe in midweek action before a Madrid derby at home to Atletico Madrid on February 4.