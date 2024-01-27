Bayer Leverkusen hopeful of retaining Xabi Alonso as Barcelona eye Jurgen Klopp

Barcelona and Liverpool will both have a new manager in place at the start of the 2024/25 season.

As part of a sensational few days within European coaching circles, Jurgen Klopp shocked Liverpool fans by announcing his intention to leave Anfield at the end of the current campaign.

That move caused shockwaves across the continent, with the veteran German coach hinting at a sabbatical from football in 2024, with Xabi Alonso installed as the favourite to replace him.

However, a move for Alonso will not be straightforward for Liverpool, with reports from Sky Germany indicating Bayer Leverkusen are hopeful of keeping him at the club until 2026.

📍Bayer 04 Leverkusen is aware that Xabi #Alonso is on FC Liverpool's list. ➡️ However, at this stage they remain optimistic and assume Alonso won't leave the club in the summer | #LFC ➡️ One reason: Alonso is already fully integrated into the squad planning and is building… pic.twitter.com/MpDgyqJNzj — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 27, 2024

Bayern Munich could also be an option for Alonso with Xavi Hernandez also stating his plan to leave Barcelona in June.

Alonso is not on the list of candidates to move to Catalonia but Klopp is a dream target for Barcelona.

As per the latest update from Diario Sport, there is nothing more than admiring glances being fired at Klopp at this stage, with other targets considered as more realistic.

Barca B head coach Rafael Marquez is the first manager to indicate his interest in the top job.