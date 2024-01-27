Barcelona “optimistic” of signing Swedish teenager sensation after submitting new offer

Barcelona have been in talks to sign Lucas Bergvall over the last few weeks. The 17-year-old Swedish midfielder is very highly-regarded at the Catalan club, and discussions are still ongoing with Djurgardens.

Bergvall is a man in demand, with Eintracht Frankfurt and Inter Milan among the club that have shown a strong interest. The former haver currently submitted the highest offer, which Djurgardens are primed to accept, although the player is only interested in signing for Barcelona.

As per Gianluigi Longari, Barcelona have submitted a new offer for Bergvall, believed to be in the region of €7m. Club officials believe that this could be enough for Djurgardens to accept, despite Frankfurt’s offer being closer to €10m.

🚨 Barca has offered €7m + bonuses to Djurgarden for Lucas Bergvall. There is optimism about the deal going through. @Glongari pic.twitter.com/ySgbL3adRR — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 27, 2024

Barcelona believe Bergvall to be a top talent, and if they can get the deal over the line, he would be on the cusp of the first team, with a view to being a permanent member of Xavi Hernandez’s squad.