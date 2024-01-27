Barcelona in advanced talks with Azerbaijani businessman as financial lever desperately sought by Joan Laporta

Ever since Libero decided against paying €40m to Barcelona as part of their agreement for the partial sale of Barca Studios, the Catalan club have been desperately trying to find someone to fill in. A new buyer has been sought for before the end of this month, so that the money received can go towards a new signing for Xavi Hernandez’s squad.

Ever since Libero’s non-payment, Barcelona have been in talks with a number of companies, although as of yet, no agreement has been reached. However, that may soon be about to change.

As per Bar Canaletes, Barcelona have been in talks with Adnan Ahmadzada, owner of Azchemco, over taking on the role that Libero vacated. The Azerbaijani businessman has been in the Catalan capital this week for negotiations, and he has been accompanied by Carlos Seoane and Samir Chamkha.

Os lo avanza @BarCanaletes en la desesperada búsqueda de capital para paliar la omisión de pago de Libero, el FCB está tratando de cerrar un acuerdo con Adnan Ahmadzada, empresario azerbaiyano propietario de Azchemco que está en Barcelona junto a Carlos Seoane y Samir Chamkha. pic.twitter.com/hdTUtQXY7A — Bar Canaletes (@BarCanaletes) January 26, 2024

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona can secure an agreement in the next few days. One needs to happen fast if they are to be able to enter the transfer market before it closes next week.