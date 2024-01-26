Zinedine Zidane rejects Algeria job

Former Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane has turned down the chance to manage Algeria in 2024.

Zidane maintains a connection to Algeria, the nation of his parents birth, and he was linked with their vacant manager’s job this month.

Algeria opted to sack Djamel Belmadi following their group stage exit at AFCON 2024 despite the former midfielder extending his contract at the start of January.

Belmadi now finds himself at the centre of a controversy over a severance package from the Algerian FA with FIFA set to investigate.

According to the latest update from French outlet L’Equipe, Algeria’s first choice to step in as Belmadi’s replacement was Zidane, but the 51-year-old declined their offer.

Zidane is rumoured to be waiting for a club role in 2024 having previously declined national team jobs with Brazil and the USA.

The former World Cup winner has been out of work since his departure from Madrid in 2021 with Serie A mooted as his most likely destination.